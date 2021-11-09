Europe USB Device Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2021-2027

The Europe USB device market is expected to grow from US$ 8,313.22 million in 2019 to US$ 16,250.95 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0 % from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe USB Device Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe USB Device market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

Europe has a mature consumer electronic market, which is supported by high-tech connectivity atmosphere. Also, the trend towards smart homes as well as smart offices across the region is increasing, which is creating a demand for advanced consumer electronics products, including USB devices. In terms of smart homes, Western Europe is well-recognized for its high living standard, with residents experiencing higher disposable income levels. It is one of the wealthiest regions across the region, with more GDP per capita than the other parts. The high living standard of population in western European countries is bolstering the demand for smart home products. Moreover, these countries comprise of several organizations undergoing digital transformation, which is bolstering the growth of USB devices.

Europe USB Device Market Segmentation Europe USB Device Market – By Device Standard Type USB 2.0

USB 3.0

USB 4.0 Europe USB Device Market – By Product Webcams

Flash Drives

Memory Card Reader

Digital Audio Player

Computer Peripherals

Others Europe USB Device Market – By Connector Type Type A

Type B

Type C

Lightning Europe USB Device Market – By Applications Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Others Europe USB Device Market – By Country Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe Europe USB Device Market – Company Profiles ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

CORSAIR

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Imation Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung

SanDisk Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

The research on the Europe USB Device Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe USB Device Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe USB Device Market.

