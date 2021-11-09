Herbal Oil Market :Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Herbs can be obtained from the leaves of both non-woody plants and herbaceous. Herb oils or herbal oils, also known as essential oils, are liquid extracts obtained from hydrophobic plants. These oils are often used in complementary and alternative medicine, such as aromatherapy. These oils have the ability to serve as natural pesticides, eliminating the need for synthetic products. There has been an increase in demand for herbal products and natural medicines, indicating that these products are becoming more mainstream. As a result, in the coming years, the herbal oil demand is expected to expand steadily.

Factors driving the growth of the herbal oil market rising consumer preference for natural personal care products, and increasing demand for flavors and fragrances from key end-use industries. However, limited availability of raw materials is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness for herbal products in developing markets is likely to create growth opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Herbal Oil Market companies

1. Farotti Essenze

2. H.Reynaud & Fils (HRF)

3. Falcon

4. Moksha Lifestyle Products

5. Biolandes

6. Ungerer Limited

7. TFS Corporation

8. Essential Oils of New Zealand

9. Young Living Essential Oils

10. Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

Segmentation

The herbal oil market is segmented based on type, and end user. Based on type, the market is categorized as orange, corn mint, eucalyptus, citronella, clove leaf, and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, spa and salon products, cosmetics and personal care products, household cleaning products, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Herbal Oil Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Herbal Oil Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Herbal Oil Market – By Type

1.3.2 Herbal Oil Market – By End User

1.3.3 Herbal Oil Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HERBAL OIL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HERBAL OIL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

