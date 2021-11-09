Industrial Gas Market 2021| Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Gases produced in significant numbers for use in industrial processes are referred to as industrial gases. These gases are also known as fuel, medicinal, refrigerant, or specialty gases, depending on their application in various industries. Some industrial gases, such as oxygen and helium, are used in artificially ventilated patients’ life support and current anesthetic procedures. Hydrogen is used in transportation, while oxygen is used in gasification plants, hospitals, and steel mills.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Gas Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial gas market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global industrial gas market is segmented into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, metallurgy & glass, food & beverages, retail, chemicals & energy, others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

As industrial activity grows, so does the number of production units producing various types of industrial gases for diverse industries. This propels the industrial gas market in both developing and developed countries. The market for industrial gases such as cutting and welding gases in metalworking and welding applications is being driven by the rapid growth of infrastructure and construction activities in developing countries.

Restraints:

Global warming and ozone depletion are caused by the release of industrial gases into the atmosphere. As a result, producers and regulatory agencies face a difficulty in preventing and adopting natural-based industrial gases, as well as the requirement for skilled workers when working with flammable gases.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The industrial gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial gas market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDUSTRIAL GAS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the industrial gas market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial gas market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial gas in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industrial gas market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

