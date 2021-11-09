Butadiene Market 2021: Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Butadiene is organic compound which is found in colorless form and is a linking medium between two vinyl groups. The butadiene is a molecule which contains two carbon atoms and acts as a monomer while producing synthetic rubber. Butadiene carries the properties of a rubber and can obtained by thermal decomposition of amyl alcohol. It is produced through various processes such as extraction from hydrocarbons, ethanol, or butenes and dehydrogenation of n-butane. Some examples of butadiene applications are polybutadiene rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, nitrile rubber, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global butadiene market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from tyre industry due to its high resistant to changing temperature. Furthermore, Increasing usage in laboratory because it can be easily changed into gas and liquid form, which is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, increasing regulations due to high risk and hazardous effect is projected to hinder the growth of butadiene market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio-butadiene which is environment friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Butadiene Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the butadiene market with detailed market segmentation by application, product, end-user industry, and geography. The global butadiene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading butadiene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global butadiene market is segmented on the basis of application, product and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the butadiene market is segmented into, polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, ethylidene norbornene, styrene butadiene latex and other applications. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, quarter-turn valve, multi-turn valve and other products. Based on end-user industry, the global butadiene market is segmented into, plastic and polymer, tire and rubber, chemicals and other end-user industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global butadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The butadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the butadiene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the butadiene market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the butadiene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from butadiene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for butadiene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the butadiene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the butadiene market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Basf Corporation

Braskem

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries Ag.

Exxonmobil Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Group

Ineos Group Ag.

Jsr Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Lg Chem Limited

