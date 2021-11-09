Battery Case Market 2028: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

A smartphone case consists of a built-in battery to provide power. The battery cases are available in varied styles, which increases the overall weight of the phone. With an increase in the number of smartphones, the use of battery case is rising.

With the continuous rise in the need for wireless mobile accessories, an upsurge in smartphone consumption, are some of the factors responsible for driving the battery case market. Nevertheless, to bring convenience in regular activities, dependency over the internet for both official and personal needs is growing, which is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the battery case market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global battery case market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel and price range. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores, single brand stores, and multi brand stores. On the basis of price range, the battery case market is segmented into below $20, $20-$50, and above $50.

Leading Battery Case Market Players:

Apple Inc.

Alpatronix

Anker Innovations Limited

Incipio, LLC

mophie, inc.

Maxboost (Endliss Technology Inc)

PhoneSuit

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZEROLEMON

ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Inc.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales.

