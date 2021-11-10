Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market is estimated to record a CAGR during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Nasdaq Inc., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and more

The Europe anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 435.15 million in 2019 to US$ 1,713.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Rising focus of FinTech on implementing automated anti-money laundering systems is expected to accelerate the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. The growth in technological advancements across Europe is increasing the number of cyber criminals. However, FinTech firms have the potential to help banks around the Europe to stay competitive in the market. Whether tracking digital currency, machine learning, or connecting data, more robust systems combined with advances in technology has opened up possibilities in the fight against money laundering. With increasing consumer adoption and subsequent transaction volumes in competitive FinTech firms in 2019, many firms shifted to automated anti-money laundering practices. The automated anti-money laundering system provides a negligible amount of false positives compared to those generated by traditional data and technology. This reduces the adverse effects of false positives and higher operational costs.

In 2020, due to the growing connection between FinTech and AML solutions, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists across Europe has announced the launch of a new certification program for FinTech firms who are seeking to meet regulatory standards in a growing market. The association has developed the Certified AML FinTech Compliance Associate program. The program is built to increase the compliance toolkit of FinTech personnel working in financial crime prevention at the entry-level. Thus, increasing focus of FinTech on implementing AML solutions is propelling the Europe anti-money laundering solution market growth.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Component

Software

Services

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance management

Currency transaction reporting

Customer identity management

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – Company Profiles

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

BAE Systems plc

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market.

