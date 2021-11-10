Solar Water Pump Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments and Forecast

The solar water pump operates on power generated through solar photovoltaic system. This system convert the solar energy into electricity, that is utilized for running a motor pump set. With government focus for having clean and renewable energy; water storage, water recycling, and water extraction are the vital key areas government is focusing. This aspect will help in propelling the consumption of solar water pumps.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market includes continuous infrastructural developments; rising construction activities in residential & industrial sector. With an increase in infrastructural activities, water extraction will also rise. This will impact the adoption of water pumps.

Competitive Landscape: Solar Water Pump Market: ACVA Solar, Aqua Sun Solar Solutions, Cap Solar Pumps, Commodore Australia, Grundfos, Jakson, Lubi Electronics, Tata Power Solar, Waaree Energies, Xiamen Amplesolar Technology.

The Solar Water Pump Market has been Segmented as Follows:

Solar Water Pump Market – by Type:

> Submersible

> Surface

Solar Water Pump Market – by Drive Type:

> AC Motor

> DC Motor

Solar Water Pump Market – by End User:

> Residential

> Commercial

> Industrial

