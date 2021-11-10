US Electronic Security Systems Market Significantly Stepping towards the Success Till 2027 | Watch out Complete Analysis with Latest Trends and Future Business Opportunities Till 2027

US electronic security systems market was valued at US$ 10.33 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 – 2027.

The electronic security systems market players are experiencing significant demand for their products and solutions in recent years as the buyer’s base is at a constant rise. There is a massive demand for the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in video surveillance systems. The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in video surveillance systems to assist in video, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) analytics is attributed to reduce the analysis timing and improve decision-making capabilities. The video analytics software also enhances the capabilities of IP cameras and enables them to function intelligently and efficiently. AI assists in effective monitoring, followed by feeding captured imageries and alerting the guards in case of suspicious activities in and around the workstations.

Leading US Electronic Security Systems Market Players: ADT, BAE Systems, Evergreen Fire and Security, Honeywell International Inc., Surveillance Secure Inc., Integrated Security Technologies, Johnson Controls, KBR Inc., Leidos, Lockheed Martin Corporation, LVW Electronics, MC Dean Inc., Mantech International Corporation

