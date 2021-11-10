North America Medical Photobiostimulation System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Omega Laser Systems Ltd, Vielight Inc., Theradome Inc .

The Medical Photobiostimulation system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 89.4 million in 2021 to US$ 139.6 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Photobiostimulation therapy is also called low-level light therapy (LLLT). Photobiostimulating devices are used to reduce pain, inflammation, and edema, promote the healing of wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves, and prevent tissue damage. Modern photo biostimulation devices use LEDs to produce light of the required wavelength to achieve specific results. The predominant principle on which photo biostimulation devices work is that light works on a protein in the cell’s mitochondria, which results in increased ATP and reduced oxidative stress. A cascade of intracellular processes finally results in improved tissue and reduced inflammation.

The growing prevalence of arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which requires extensive surgical treatments, has boosted the demand for minimally invasive procedures. As a result, there is an enormous demand for medical photobiostimulation systems. Furthermore, medical photobiostimulation systems are reasonably priced and aid in time-saving procedures.

Major key players covered in this report:

• BioLight Technologies LLC.

• Omega Laser Systems Ltd

• Vielight Inc.

• Theradome Inc .

• Lexington Intl., LLC

• THOR Photomedicine Ltd

• iRestore Hair Growth System

• Meditech International Inc. (BIOFLEX Laser Therapy)

• Apira Science, Inc. (iGrow Laser)

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Medical Photobiostimulation System Market, by Product

• Infrared Light

• Red Light

• Others

Medical Photobiostimulation System Market, by Application

• Pain Management

• Wound Care

• Cosmetic Applications

• Others

