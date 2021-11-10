Geosteering Technology Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020-2027 | Cougar Drilling Solution Inc., Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC, Exlog

The geosteering technology market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 2,175.75 million in 2019 to US$ 4,159.04 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

Geosteering technology helps in adjusting well placement while drilling to enhance the well’s overall performance. Geosteering technology uses the analysis of drilling cuttings data, the combination of real-time electronic logs, and other details from various tools to gain insights into the drilled rock layer. Geosteering technology provides real-time information with 2D and 3D projections of the land around the oil wells. The MEA geosteering technology market growth is majorly driven by the growing petroleum sector in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The growing population is driving the demand for oil and gas across MEA, leading to an increased usage of geosteering technology.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Cougar Drilling Solution Inc.

• Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC

• Exlog

• Geonaft

• Geotech Logging Services LLC

• Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

• ROGII Inc.

• Schlumberger Limited

MEA Geosteering Technology Market Segmentation

By Product

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD)

Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)

Drive Systems

Others

By Application

Petroleum Development

Natural Gas Transportation

Others

