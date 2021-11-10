Medical Isolation Gowns Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 14.9 % CAGR| Medline Industries, Inc., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

The Europe & Asia Pacific medical isolation gowns market is expected to reach US$ 1,834.51 million by 2028 from US$ 695.64 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021–2028.

Isolation gowns are a kind of personal protective equipment used in healthcare facilities. They are designed to help protect the front-line caregivers and other personnel from infectious droplets, fluid penetration, and solid materials and prevent the transmission of micro-organisms to people with weak immune systems. They are a part of the infection-control strategy.

The need for a specific type of isolation gown is based on the patient interaction nature, the degree of contact with infectious material, and the potential for blood and body-fluid penetration. In Europe, reusable isolation gowns are more in practice. Surgical isolation gowns are used during moderate risk, such as arterial blood draw, intravenous (IV) line insertion, in the emergency room, trauma cases, and high-risk procedures, such as fluid-intense procedures, surgeries requiring pathogen resistance, and infectious diseases. The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide increased the need for emergency procedures.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

• Narang Medical Limited

• Shanghai Medical Corporation

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• Advin Healthcare

• Dispotech SRL

• CWS International GmbH

• Elis SA (Elis)

• Alsco, Inc.

The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the medical isolation gowns market.

Based on end user, the medical isolation gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospital segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Commission for Protection against Health Risks, National Inter-ministerial Observatory of Road Safety, and American Association for the Surgery of Trauma are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical isolation gowns market.

