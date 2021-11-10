Compound Management Market to Garner US$ 691.41 million in 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Compound Management Market was valued at US$ 220.19 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 691.41 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Compound management is also called as compound control, is the management of chemical libraries, such as restoration of outdated chemicals, records of the information, robotics is sometimes engaged in fetching chemicals, and quality control of the storing environment. Compound management is majorly a necessary expense, and career for various individuals who are managing the chemical library. The growth of the global compound management market is attributed to the rising drug discovery activity, growth of the biobanking sector, and developing biopharmaceutical industries. However, dearth of skilled professionals is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Biosero Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Hamilton Company

Tecan Trading AG

Brooks Life Sciences

Global Compound Management Market – by Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products

Instruments

Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems

Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – by Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – by Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Global Compound Management Market – by End- User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Compound Management market globally. This report on ‘Compound Management market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Compound Management Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Compound Management Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

