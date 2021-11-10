New Report Unveils more details about Relay Tester Market by 2028

To thoroughly analyze the unit’s operation in a “real life” situation, the multiple protection functions of today’s protection relays require a new level of sophisticated test hardware and software. The comprehensive line of relay test equipment from various companies can handle every facet of relay testing.

For most countries, the implementation of smart power grids is one of the top priorities. It is spreading rapidly in developing economies and is already being implemented in many parts of developed countries. In an automated power grid, relays’ scope is enormous because it can help control all communication and distribution between the consumer and the supplier. For all relay manufacturers across the world, this forms the key driver.

Top Market Players

Doble Engineering Company

GFUVE ELECTRONICS

HAOMAI ELECTRIC TEST EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD

ISA – ALTANOVA GROUP

Megger

OMICRON

Onlly

SMC int.

TESIENT INSTRUMENT CO. LTD

Wabtec Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type (6-Phase Type, 3-Phase Type, Others); Application (Electrical Utilities, Rail Network, Others)

