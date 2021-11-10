DAB Transmitter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.19% to reach US$ 146.02 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts is significantly boosting the DAB transmitter market growth, with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media. Consumers are also inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital forms of media. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry.

DAB Transmitter Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “DAB Transmitter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.

DAB Transmitter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Electrolink S.R.L.; Elenos S.R.L.; Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment and Transmitters; Elti D.O.O.; Gatesair, Inc.; RFE Broadcast; Rohde And Schwarz.; Screen Future S.R.L.; SyES S.r.l.; and Unique Broadband Systems A Dol Technologies Inc are among the major companies in the DAB transmitter market.

In 2021, GatesAir Brings Industry-First Outdoor Transmitter Series to Market

In 2019, Eurofins Digital Testing, a globally leading provider of end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a test and measurement expert, collaborated to provide customers with the most up-to-date high-speed signal analysis and compliance testing tools enabled with the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

The report segments the global DAB Transmitter Market as follows:

By Type

Low Power DAB Transmitters

Medium Power DAB Transmitters

High Power DAB Transmitters

By End-User

Broadcasters

Network Operators

