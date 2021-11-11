Protein Bar Market Demand And Future Scope 2028

Protein bars are a convenient and faster way to get more protein and are known to increase the muscle mass of the body. These products also help in increasing the rate of protein synthesis and assist in maintaining body fat. These bars are high in protein; hence, they are used by athletes, sportspersons, or individuals who undergo strenuous exercise.

The protein bar market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing health consciousness and an increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs. However, the high price of protein bars is expected to limit the growth of the protein bar market. On the other hand, a growing demand for protein bars for women is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the protein bar market during the forecast period.

Major Prominent Key Vendors are – Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Caveman, Clif Bar & Company, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Natural Balance Foods, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., PREMIER PROTEIN, QuestNutrition, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

Covid-19 Scenario

Note –The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Protein Bar Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

