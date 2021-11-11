The Cut Flowers Market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020–2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

The five main type of cut flowers available are rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum, and gerbera. Cut flowers are the flower buds that have been cut from the plant and are ordinarily removed from the plant for decoration. The common uses of cut flowers are in vase displays, wreaths, and garlands. The cut flowers are harvested by several gardeners from domestic gardens. There is a notable floral industry for cut flowers in most countries.

The Key Players profiled in the Cut Flowers Market research study includes:

Afriflora Sher

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

Oserian

Dümmen Orange

The Queen’s Flowers

The Kariki Group

Selecta one

Karen Roses

MultiFlora

Rosebud Limited

The report segments the global cut flowers market as follows:

By Flower Type

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Others

By Application

Home

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store/Florists

Online Retail

Others

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market

