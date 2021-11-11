North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market In-detail Analysis till 2028 & COVID-19 Effect on Industry | STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation

The audio IC and audio amplifiers market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,237.38 million in 2021 to US$ 5,321.47 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The emergence of voice control and voice user interfaces (VUI) has made audio processing critical for the success of a wide range of building automation and household applications. IoT-based amplifiers are the next step in pro audio systems that are capable of remote controlling and monitoring, saving/loading speaker tunings and system presets, and so on. The demand for integrated power audio amplifier for application-based processors and subsystems has increased significantly due to the prominent trend of miniaturization. Due to continuous developments in connected devices and IoT technology, there is a rise in the integration of audio ICs in various industrial applications. Thus, the growing penetration of IoT and rising popularity of electric vehicle provide significant opportunities for the future growth of the audio amplifier market players.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

IC Audio GmbH

ICEpower A/S

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Segmentation:

North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – By Audio IC Type

Temperature Calibrator

Pressure Calibrator

Electrical Calibrator

Multifunction Process Calibrator

North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – By Audio Amplifier Class

Class A/B

Class D

Class G

Class H

The research on the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market.

