North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth up to 2028 | APC International, Ltd., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES, FAULHABER Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

The piezoelectric actuators and motors market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,077.48 million in 2021 to US$ 5,103.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

APC International, Ltd.

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

FAULHABER Group

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Microfine Materials Technologies Pte Ltd

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

PiezoMotor Uppsala AB

piezosystem jena GmbH

TDK Corporation

North America is characterized by the presence of big industrial factories and plants. With the increase in strict emission norms by governments, the industrial plants have started to adopt piezoelectric actuators in their diesel engines as fuel injectors which control high-pressure fluids and supply fuels in precise amount and subsequently control the excess supply of fuels which makes diesel engines more fuel-efficient and help to reduce carbon emission.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Segmentation:

North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market – By Product

Piezo Motors

Piezo Actuators

North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market – By Application

Automotive

Industrial and Manufacturing

Medical

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Others

The research on the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market.

