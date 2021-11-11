Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis | Cerner Corporation, COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC

According to a new market research report “Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2028 published by Business Market Insights, The Electronic health record (EHR) market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,187.4 million in 2021 to US$ 3,167.6 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Cerner Corporation

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare

Electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of patient’s medical records. EHRs are patient-centred and real-time records, that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. It contains patient’s medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. Thus, an increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) is expected to create a significant demand for electronic health record (EHR) in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the electronic health record (EHR) market.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions Market.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Europe Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

