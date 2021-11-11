Multivendor ATM Software Market 2021- Growth, Trends, Analysis By Demands, Future Trends, Growth Factors, Business Strategy, Leading Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Gross Margin till 2028

The report Multivendor ATM Software Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Multivendor ATM Software Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Multivendor ATM Software Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports.

The multivendor ATM software provides end-users with one software interface across multiple platforms. It enables financial institutions such as banks to customize the ATM model suitable for a particular location while choosing hardware from any supplier. The many benefits associated with the multivendor ATM software are attracting financial and non-financial institutions towards switching to these solutions.

Auriga SpA

Chetu Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

GRGBanking

Korala Associates Limited (KAL)

Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc. (NHA)

Multivendor ATM Software Market by Application: Banks and Financial Institutions, Non-financial Institutions

Multivendor ATM Software Market by Type: Dispense, Deposit, Bill payment, Others

The global multivendor ATM software market is segmented on the basis of component, function, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as dispense, deposit, bill payment, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as banks & financial institutions and non-financial institutions (independent ATM deployers).

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The multivendor ATM software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as ongoing modernization of ATMs coupled with the growing demand for the latest software and hardware solutions. Also, the need for self-service ATM software is likely to fuel market growth.

