Europe Video Capture Cards Market analysis and demand with future forecast to 2027

The video capture cards market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 115.42 million in 2021 to US$ 177.53 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Video Capture Cards Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Video Capture Cards market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Thunderbolt is the hardware interface, which permits the connection between the external peripherals to a computer; it was developed by Apple and Intel. The Thunderbolt 1 and 2 make use of the same connector as Mini DisplayPort (MDP), whereas Thunderbolt 3 can be used as USB Type-C. These are initially developed and marketed with the name: Light Peak. These Thunderbolt combines DisplayPort (DP) and PCI Express (PCIe) with the two serial signals and offers DC power across cable. Subsequently, the Thunderbolt makes use of DisplayPort protocol to be used as video display, and relate to any VGA, DVI, DisplayPort, or HDMI, display using current applicable adapters. With the constant development of Thunderbolt video interface for the systems which comprises Thunderbolt™ 2, the users easily take advantage of data transferring speeds of up to 20Gbps, along with DisplayPort 1.2 support

Europe Video Capture Cards Market Segmentation

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Platform

Gaming Consoles

PC and Laptops

Others

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Type

Digital

Analog

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Input Interface

HDMI

DP

SDI

Others

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -Company Profiles

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AverMedia Technologies, Inc.

Datapath Limited

EURESYS S.A.

Matrox

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

The research on the Europe Video Capture Cards Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Video Capture Cards Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Video Capture Cards Market.

