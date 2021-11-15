Europe POS Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc, Honeywell International Inc.

The POS Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,761.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,952.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
The integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. POS software is a cost-effective approach for both business and customers. The features that drive the POS market are inventory management, sales management, store operations, order and promotion management, purchase and re-order, secured payments, customer loyalty programs, creating reports, and analyzing data in real time.
Europe POS Software Market-Companies Mentioned
Clover Network, Inc.
Dell Inc
Honeywell International Inc.
Infor Inc.
Intuit
Ingenico Group SA
Lightspeed POS Inc
Shopkeep
Square, Inc.
Vend Limited
Europe POS Software Market By Component
Software
Services
Europe POS Software Market By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Europe POS Software Market By Application
Inventory Tracking
Purchasing Management
Sales Reporting
Customer Engagement
Others
Europe POS Software Market By End User
BFSI
Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Others
Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The Europe POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the aforementioned features, the deployment of POS is rising within SMEs which is likely to drive the POS software market.
