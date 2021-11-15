Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 34,142.5 Million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Food Safety Testing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, Toxins, GMOs, and Others), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products; Dairy Products; Cereals and Grains; Processed Food; Fruits and Vegetables; and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 20,733.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of a food product and its contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure. The information is used to determine the safety of the product for consumption. The rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses demands food safety testing for all food and beverage products to prevent health hazards, which boosts the growth of the food safety testing market.

