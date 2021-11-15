Power Liftgate Market 2020 to 2027 – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The power liftgate is a system that opens and closes automatically by pressing a key situated on the dashboard or handheld remote. It is built for safe operation even in the event of network or power loss. It comprises an electronic control unit, a drive unit, anti-pinch strips, and a power liftgate actuator. With the continuous growth in the automobile industry, the power liftgate market would register significant growth worldwide.

The List of Companies:

1. Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Coburg

2. Faurecia

3. Grupo Antolin

4. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

5. Magna International Inc.

6. Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc.

7. STRATTEC

8. Continental AG

9. Autoease Technology

10. Maxon Lift Corp.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising requirement to enhance passenger comfort and convenience, growth in e-vehicles, and increasing demand for autonomous vehicles drive the market growth. However, the high manufacturing cost may restrain the development of plastic components for the heavy-duty vehicles market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of power liftgate technology from the automotive sector and rising electrification in vehicles such as sensor is anticipated to witness a massive demand for power liftgate

The latest research report on the "Power Liftgate Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027" provides a comprehensive assessment of the Power Liftgate market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Power Liftgate market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world.

Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Power Liftgate Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Power Liftgate market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Power Liftgate Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Power Liftgate Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Power Liftgate Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

