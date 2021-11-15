At US$ 6,139.42 million By North America Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market | Genpak, LLC, Good Start Packaging, Dart Container Corporation, Graphic Packaging International, LLC

The compostable foodservice packaging market in North America was valued at US$ 4,051.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,139.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Compostable packaging materials are those materials which do not cause any harm to the environment and can easily compost under certain given conditions. These types of packaging materials are composed of organic matter and do not involve the use of fossil fuels in production. This serves as one of the potential benefit for the growth of the market as there is minimum or no need to create burden on fossil fuel. With the growth of foodservice industry along with rising inclination towards environment friendly packaging materials, the use of compostable packaging materials in foodservice has risen considerably.

Leading North America Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Players:

Genpak, LLC;

Good Start Packaging;

Dart Container Corporation;

Graphic Packaging International, LLC;

WestRock Company;

Be Green Packaging;

Biobag Canada Inc.;

ECO PRODUCTS INC.

Pactiv, LLC

Elk Packaging

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by governments. Chemical and material is one of the significant sectors suffering severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. India has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Asia Pacific.

