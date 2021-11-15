North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2028: Agfa-Gevaert Group, SEDECAL, IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING, Koninklijke Philips N.V

The hospital mobile x-ray market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 708.1 million in 2019 to US$ 1,559.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Hospital Mobile X-ray market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system. It is mostly used in diagnostic applications. The x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, highly penetrating imaging in high bone content areas. There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. The machines are installed in hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers.

Major key players covered in this report:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

SEDECAL

IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DMS Imaging

Carestream Health Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group

DELFT IMAGING

OR Technology

NORTH AMERICA HOSPITAL MOBILE X-RAY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Configuration

Fixed Arm

Rotating Arm

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Hospital Mobile X-ray market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Hospital Mobile X-ray market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

