Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2021 || Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd.

A Variable Frequency Drive is a device deployed to adjust the voltage and frequency of the motor which aids in controlling the speed of the motor in order to achieve required efficiency of the system. Gearboxes or multi – speed motors provides discrete process control and is frequently replaced by VFD which provides continuous process control. Applications of VFD include centrifugal fans & pumps, blowers, HVAC systems, mixers, conveyors, compressors, machine tools, lathes, and punch presses. Variable Frequency Drives offers significant economic benefits in terms of electricity consumption, reduce wear & tear on seals and shafts etc.

Rising energy prices across several regions has escalated the demand for efficient motor controls thereby driving the market for VFD. Further, with an aim to reduce overall energy consumption, operation engineers are continuously focusing towards the deployment of advanced variable frequency drives. Emergence of new application areas leveraging the benefits of low operation cost with deployment of VFD is also expected to create fortunate revenue opportunities in the global variable frequency drive market. Advancement in VFD to support integration of variable frequency drives with existing motor is also increasing the adoption. This trend is more pronounced in North America as end – users there are more aware regarding the benefits of VFD in such applications.

The Emerging Players in the Variable Frequency Drive Market includes Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), General Electric Company, Hitachi Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation, Toshiba International Corporation, and Schneider Electric.

