Medical Device Technologies Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2028

Medical devices consists of broad spectrum of health instruments used for therapeutic or diagnosis of a medical condition. There are 3 classes of medical devices: Class I devices, Class II devices and Class III devices. Class I devices are devices with lowest risk to the patient for example bandages, handheld surgical instruments, and nonelectric wheelchairs. Class II devices are devices with intermediate-risk for example computed tomography (CT) scanners or infusion pumps. Class III devices are highest risk devices like pacemakers and deep-brain stimulators.

The medical device technologies market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases like cardiovascular, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disorders and others and major market players involved in the medical device technologies market. Also the rapid adoption of technologically advanced devices and preference for minimally invasive surgeries and developing treatment approaches are expected to boost the market growth. Also the development of robotically-assisted surgeries and advanced implants are expected to play a pivotal role in the development of medical device technologies market. However, stringent regulations for medical device technologies market surgery may hamper the market growth.

1. JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.

2. GENERAL ELECTRIC

3. SMITH & NEPHEW

4. STRYKER

5. MEDTRONIC

6. SIEMENS HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED

7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

8. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

9. ABBOTT.

10. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Device Technologies Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Device Technologies Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Device Technologies Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global medical device technologies market is segmented on the basis of device type and end user. The device type segment includes, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, cardiology devices, diagnostic imaging devices, orthopedic devices, ophthalmology devices, endoscopy devices, diabetes care devices, wound management devices, kidney/dialysis devices, anesthesia and respiratory care devices and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, home care and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Device Technologies Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Medical Device Technologies Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Medical Device Technologies Market – By Device Type

3.2.2. Medical Device Technologies Market – By End User

3.2.3. Medical Device Technologies Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4. MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

5. MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

5.1. GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET OVERVIEW

5.2. GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN)

5.3. PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS

5.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

