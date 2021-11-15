Smart Agriculture Market Trends Overview – Industry Size 2021-2028 | AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Deere & Company

Latest innovative progression within the “Smart Agriculture Market” provides brief introduction associated with market status, rising trend, competitive analysis, growth factors and profitable business. This research report also contains graphical introduction of the industry updates and future challenges. The scope of Smart Agriculture Market report is usually expanded from market dynamic to plug segmentation between leading players.

The Smart Agriculture Market research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Smart Agriculture market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Get Sample Copy of Smart Agriculture Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000318

The smart agriculture market is anticipated to account to US$ 11.3 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account to US$ 30.01 Bn by 2025.

Major key players covered in this report: Ag Leader Technology, Inc, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies Inc., SST Software, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Group, Trimble, Inc

Smart Agriculture Market by Application: Precision farming, Livestock monitoring, yield monitoring, Soil health monitoring, Irrigation System, Forestry, VRT, Asset Management and Green House

Smart Agriculture Market by Type: Hardware (Sensor Based Monitoring System, Smart Detection System, GPS Enabled Ranging System and Drones), software and services (Climate Information system, Supply Chain Management, others)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Business Plan Software in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

As the population globally increases, a large portion of the land is expected to be captured for sufficing the shelter demand of people. This would in – turn lead to shrinkage in the land for farming and other agricultural activities. To address these challenges, the government bodies globally are collaborating with industry participants. By integrating technology with farming, the farmers would be able to do effective farm monitoring, decision making, crop management, produce improved farm output and farm house hold income.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000318

Irrigation System Application Segment is Expected to Grow at a Remarkable Growth Rate

Traditionally the farmers were manually controlling the irrigation system, where the lands were irrigated at regular intervals. This process resulted into excessive water consumption thus, causing wastage of water. Irrigation, therefore, at dry ecologies was a challenging task, these areas had inadequate rainfall. Hence, there was urgent need for an automated system that could accurately measure and control water requirements and save time.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/