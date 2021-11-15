Impact of Covid-19 On NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payment Market 2021 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Apple Inc, Garmin Ltd, Google, Mastercard

The “NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of NFC payment market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global NFC payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NFC payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the NFC payment market.

Owing to increasing in inclination towards paperless payment across the globe due to user convenience, the NFC payment is experiencing a growth. However, security concerns related to NFC payment is hampering the growth of the NFC payment market. Meanwhile, the increasing deployment of NFC enabled smartphones is projected to flourish the NFC payment market in forth coming future.

NFC payment is method for transferring funds using the near-field-communication (NFC) technology. The near-field-communication (NFC) requires distance of 4 cm or less in order to transfer the information from one source to another. NFC payment are majorly happening through smartcards and smartphones. Smartphones powered by NFC technologies required NFC enabled payment application in order make payment using NFC.

The report analyzes factors affecting NFC Payments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the NFC Payments market in these regions.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

– Apple Inc.

– Garmin Ltd

– Google

– Mastercard

– NortonLifeLock Inc.

– Paypal

– Paytm

– Samsung Electronics

– Square Capital, LLC.

– Visa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 NFC Payments Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of NFC Payments by Region

8.2 Import of NFC Payments by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

TOC Continue…

