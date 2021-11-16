Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Zoetis Inc, Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

The Europe companion animal diagnostics market is to reach US$ 792.8 million by 2027 from US$ 613.6 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019–2027.

“Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market” study by The Business Market Insights provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics market Players:

Zoetis Inc

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

IDvet

Virbac

Companion animals, or commonly referred to as pets, are animals that are kept and bred in the house or in the surrounding. These animals are not domesticated for purpose of utilizing them for work or to support disabled person. Companionship, psychological/ emotional aid, relaxation or enjoyment are the needs that the domestically-bred animals fulfill. Companion animals become a fun element or source of entertainment, and these animals, especially dogs being emotional, also support or care for children for children. Companion animals like other domestic animals however, can attract many of infectious diseases, lice and ticks, and as well as other diseases and disorders. In order to prevent companion animals from any such diseases, companion animal diagnostics becomes very important. This can also put pet-owners at risk, as some of the diseases can be transmitted to humans.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Application

Bacteriology

Clinical Pathology

Virology

Parasitology

Others

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes and Universities

