Electroceutical Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2028

Electroceutical devices are a particular class of medical devices that are used to treat various ailments with the help of electric impulse. Electroceuticals is a relatively new class of therapeutic agents that targets and acts upon the neural circuits of organs. The electroceutical therapy includes mapping of neural circuitry and delivering electrical impulses to these specific targets via an implantable or non-implantable device.

Electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of chronic diseases leading to adoption of innovative and new therapeutic devices as well as technological advancements in electroceutical technology. Moreover, adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and merger-acquisitions among the ecosystem players are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, retinal implants, cochlear implants, spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, and others. Based on modality, the market is segmented as implantable devices and non-invasive devices. On the basis of application, the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is segmented into arrhythmia, pain management, coronary artery disease, diabetes, epilepsy, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is divided into hospitals, academic research institutions, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Electroceutical Devices Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electroceutical Devices Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market – By Modality

1.3.3 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market – By Application

1.3.4 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market – By End User

1.3.5 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ELECTROCEUTICALS/BIOELECTRIC MEDICINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

5. ELECTROCEUTICALS/BIOELECTRIC MEDICINE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

