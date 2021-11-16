Big Boom in Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Projected Industry Growths to 2028

The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Phytogenic feed additives, also known as PFAs or botanicals, are substances of plant origin added to animal diets at recommended levels with the aim of improving animal performance. Essential oils, herbs and spices all serve as sources for bioactive ingredients, for example phenols and flavonoids.

The Phytogenic feed additives market has witnessed significant growth due to rising awareness of health benefits associated phytogenic feed additives. Moreover, increasing R&D activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Phytogenic feed additives market. However, stict government regulations is projected to boost the overall growth of the Phytogenic feed additives market in the forecast period.

The global Phytogenic feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, and function. On the basis of type, the global Phytogenic feed additives market is divided into essential oils, flavonoids, oleoresins, and others. On the basis of product type, the global Phytogenic feed additives market is divided into poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquatic animals. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Phytogenic feed additives market is divided into performance enhancers and palatability enhancers.

The report analyzes factors affecting Phytogenic Feed Additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Phytogenic Feed Additives market in these regions.

