Latest Update on Soil Fertility Testing – Overview, Industry Demand, Size, Share, Key Factors, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact by 2021-2028

Soil fertility testing helps determine the growth potential of soil, indicating inadequacies of nutrients, potential toxicity caused by excessive fertility, and inhibitions due to non-essential trace minerals. The testing results can also be used to determine the need of simulating roots’ abilities to assimilate minerals.

Soil fertility testing provides information about soil health and proper nutrition required by crops, as well as information on chemicals applied to soil and their effects on the same. Soil contamination is projected to have a detrimental impact on the native ecology, including plants and humans. Toxic substances in the soil can degrade soil fertility and diminish soil yield. If such soils are utilized to grow fruits and vegetables, the yield would lack critical nutrients and may contain dangerous compounds that can cause major health concerns. Moreover, at the time of export, crop nutritional values must be checked as they should meet the requirements set by various governments. Soil fertility testing is carried out to avoid such consequences. Therefore, the stringent government regulations pertaining to the nutrient content of food products stimulates the soil fertility testing market growth.

The soil fertility testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the rise in demand for high-quality farm products and ingredients, and rapid advancements in agricultural practices in China and India. Japan is another significant contributor in the growth of soil fertility testing market in the region.

Top Key Players of Soil Fertility Testing

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Limited

Agrolab GMBH

Actlabs

Agrocares

Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc

Polytest Laboratories

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.

A and L Great Lakes

