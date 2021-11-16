Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment and Market Report 2030

DelveInsight’s HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the HER2+ Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Japan, China, and South Korea.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric (stomach) cancer occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach. Risk factors include smoking, infection with H. pylori bacteria, and certain inherited conditions. Gastric cancer consists of two pathological variants, intestinal and diffuse. The intestinal-type is the end-result of an inflammatory process that progresses from chronic gastritis to atrophic gastritis and finally to intestinal metaplasia and dysplasia. This type is more common among elderly men, unlike the diffuse type, which is more prevalent among women and in individuals under the age of 50.

Download sample report- Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Report

Some of the key highlights of the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market report

The stomach is the most commonly involved site (60%-75%) in the gastrointestinal tract followed by small bowel, ileocecal region, and rectum. Approximately 90% of gastric cancers are adenocarcinoma, although it is uncommon in the United States. It occurs most often in men over age 40. Males have higher prevalence of HER2+ Gastric Cancer as compared to females.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Companies

Roche

Elevar Therapeutic

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

Genentech

And many others

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Diagnosis

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnoses available in the HER2+ Gastric Cancer market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. The DelveInsight HER2+ Gastric Cancer market report thoroughly understands HER2+ Gastric Cancer symptoms by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides HER2+ Gastric Cancer treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for HER2+ Gastric Cancer symptoms in the US, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment

The mainstay of treatment for patients diagnosed with the early-stage disease is gastrectomy (curative surgical resection). However, the survival rate of patients with advanced resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers remains poor despite new treatment strategies, such as perioperative chemotherapy or adjuvant chemoradiation.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Insights

Testing HER2 overexpression using immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) or other in situ hybridization methods are recommended for all patients with inoperable locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma, based on the guidelines of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP). Patients with positive biomarker results are subsequently candidates for the addition of the anti-HER2 therapeutic monoclonal antibody trastuzumab, which targets the extracellular domain (ECD) of HER2, to frontline chemotherapy.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Forecast

Targeted drugs may work in some cases when standard chemo drugs don’t. They also tend to have different side effects from standard chemo drugs. Chemotherapy (chemo) drugs target cells that divide rapidly, which is why they often work against cancer cells. But there are other aspects of cancer cells that make them different from normal cells. In recent years, researchers have developed new drugs to try to target these differences. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the extracellular domain of the HER2-receptor blocking its downstream signaling pathway. It promotes antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity by activating apoptotic signals in tumor cells

Request sample report– Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

Table of content

Key Insights Report Introduction HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance Executive Summary of HER2+ Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Organizations contributing towards HER2+ Gastric Cancer Case Reports Patient Journey Marketed Therapies Emerging Therapies HER2+ Gastric Cancer: 7MM, China, and South Korea Market Analysis Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Unmet Needs KOL Views Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Yash

[email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/