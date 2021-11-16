North America E. coli Testing Market 2021 Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players Abbott (Alere Inc.), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, Hologic, Inc., etc.

The North AmericaE. colitestingmarket is to reach US$ 1,165.0 Mn by 2027 from US$ 680.9 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019–2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America E. coli Testing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America E. coli Testing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria. These bacteria are the leading cause of diarrheal diseases, especially among children primarily through food or drinking water contaminated with animal or human feces. Some strains of the E. coli bacteria produce Shiga toxin that causes gastrointestinal (GI) infections and medical complications like gastrointestinal tract infections, cholangitis, cholecystitis, bacteremia, neonatal meningitis and pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI). This syndrome, if untreated, can result in harmful results such as kidney failure. E. coli tests are used to diagnose GI infections using stool samples. These tests can be performed using molecular diagnostic kits and immunoassays.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America E. coli Testing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America E. coli Testing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

By End-User

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America E. coli Testing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America E. coli Testing market segments and regions.

The research on the North America E. coli Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America E. coli Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America E. coli Testing market.

