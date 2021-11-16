Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights and Market Forecast 2030

DelveInsight’s Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is defined as the heterogeneous breast cancer phenotype where the estrogen and progesterone receptor are negative, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and there is a lack of overexpression of HER2, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), or the absence of its gene amplification, as assessed by fluorescence in situ hybridization technique. The epidemiological risk factor profiles also vary between TNBC (ER-PR-HER2-) and other breast cancers.

Total Diagnosed Incident cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer in the 7MM countries was 99,380 in 2017. DelveInsight has also estimated the Sub-type specific cases of TNBC, which are ER-, PR- and HER2-. In the United States, there were 4,793 cases of HER2-TNBC, followed by PR- and ER- sub-types. Amongst all the 7MM countries, the EU-5 countries (combined) accounted for the highest number of incident cases, followed by the US in the year 2017.

TNBCs are frequently identified as hyper dense masses without associated calcifications. The majority of TNBCs are histologically classified as high-grade, invasive, ductal carcinomas of no special type with basal-like features. Central necrosis, pushing tumor borders, a conspicuous lymphocytic infiltrate, and fibrosis are common histologic features.

TNBC is characterized by various aggressive clinical pathologic features including onset at a younger age, higher mean tumor size, higher-grade tumors, and a higher rate of node positivity. Overall, TNBCs show an aggressive phenotype with a shorter time to relapse and metastatic disease than the more common hormone-receptor positive invasive ductal carcinomas.

