ARDS Market Insights and Market Forecast 2030

ARDS Overview

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible.

ARDS Market

DelveInsight’s “ARDS – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ARDS, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ARDS market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

ARDS Market : Report

The ARDS market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, ARDS market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted ARDS market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current ARDS treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

ARDS Market: Treatment

Other treatment options, which the patients with ARDS are generally subjected include supplemental oxygen, prone positioning, use of paralytics, fluid management, and a technique called positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) to help push the fluid out of air sacs. These are combined with continuing treatment of the original illness or injury. Because people with ARDS are less able to fight lung infections, they may develop bacterial pneumonia during the illness. Antibiotics are given to fight infection. Also, supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluid or food, may be needed.

ARDS Market Size

The market is expected to grow, driven by the factors like an increase in the incident pool, expected entry of emerging therapies such as Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, and Solnatide in the 7MM markets. The increase in market size is also a consequence of a rise in awareness and disease understanding. Apart from above mentioned molecules, Lenzilumab, tocilizumab (TCZ), aviptadil, ruxolitinib, tradipitant, and remestemcel-L, are the other pipeline therapies, which are expected to enter the market in the forecasted period that will be targeting the COVID-19 associated ARDS.

ARDS Market Insights

The therapeutic market of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the seven major markets was USD 917.81 Million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in comparison to the other seven major markets, i.e., EU5 countries and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany contributed the largest market share in EU5 countries, with 52.02%, followed by Italy (15.68%) in 2017.

ARDS Market Report Scope

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market.

Table of content

Key Insights

Executive Summary of ARDS

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for ARDS

ARDS: Market Overview at a Glance

ARDS: Disease Background and Overview

Patient Journey

ARDS Epidemiology and Patient Population

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

Unmet Needs

Key Endpoints of ARDS Treatment

Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

ARDS: Seven Major Market Analysis

Attribute analysis

7MM: Market Outlook

Access and Reimbursement Overview of ARDS

KOL Views

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

