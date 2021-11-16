Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insight, 2020 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, Ranibizumab Biosimilar Insight , 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Ranibizumab Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Ranibizumab Overview

Ranibizumab is a monoclonal antibody fragment created from the same parent mouse antibody as bevacizumab. It is an anti-angiogenic that has been approved to treat the “wet” type of age-related macular degeneration, a common form of age-related vision loss. Its effectiveness is similar to that of bevacizumab. Ranibizumab was developed by Genentech and marketed by them in the United States, and elsewhere by Novartis, under the brand name Lucentis. It is often used for age-related wet macular degeneration. Its effectiveness is similar to that of bevacizumab and aflibercept.

Ranibizumab Geography

Global

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights : Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Ranibizumab report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights : Marketed Drugs

Razumab: Intas Pharmaceuticals

Razumab is the tenth biosimilar launched by Intas in India, by far the largest number of indigenously developed biosimilars by any company. Since 2004, when Intas launched its first biosimilar, Intas has constantly worked to bring the latest in biological therapies to Indian patients at affordable prices. With its robust pipeline of future products under development, Intas aims to continue on this endeavor.

Till date, Intas is also the only company from India to have launched a biosimilar in the highly regulated European market and is also the only company from India to have two of its biosimilars filed for registration in the US. Its first biosimilar for global markets, Accofil (filgratsim) was launched in Europe earlier this year. The company expects to launch its first biosimilar in the US within the next 9 – 12 months. Intas’ manufacturing facilities are approved by global regulatory agencies such as EMA, ANVISA, WHO and others.

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights : Emerging Drugs

SB-11: Samsung Bioepis

SB11 is a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, to reference ranibizumab in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The drug is currently in phase III stage of development.

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights : Key Players

Xbrane

Senju Pharmaceutical

Samsung Bioepis

Polus BioPharm

PlantForm Corporation

Pfenex

Lupin

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Ildong Pharmaceutical

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

Gene Techno Science

Coherus

Chong Kun Dang

Biocure Technology

BIOCND

Qilu Pharmaceuticals

Bioeq

Formycon

And many others

DelveInsight’s report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Marketed stage products

Late stage products (BLA Filed and Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II and

Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in the marketed, phase III, II, I, and preclinical stage. It also analyses Ranibizumab biosimilars drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Ranibizumab Biosimilar Insights: Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ranibizumab R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ranibizumab.

In May 2020, Samsung Bioepis announced that the primary endpoints have been met in the randomized, double-masked, phase 3 trial comparing the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of SB11, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, to reference ranibizumab in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

In November 2019, Coherus BioSciences announced the Company has acquired exclusive rights from Bioeq to commercialize Bioeq’s biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab) in the United States. Bioeq plans to file a Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Coherus plans to launch the product in 2021.

In April 2020, Xbrane Biopharma reports that, despite the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it will continue to recruit patients for the ongoing Phase III trial of its Xlucane (ranibizumab) biosimilar product, and that it is still on track towards regulatory approval ahead of Lucentis patent expiration in the EU.

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights: Report Insights

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Sales Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Insights: Report Assessment

Marketed Product profiles

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Sales Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

