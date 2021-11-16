Medical Marijuana Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019 | DelveInsight

Medical Marijuana Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across Medical Marijuana industry. A detailed picture of the competitive landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis of companies, patents, pipeline products, competitive benchmarking and therapeutic assessment of clinical products.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Canada

Medical Marijuana Market Products covered by Phase

Phase III

Phase II

Phase I

Medical Marijuana Market Companies Overview

The report covers 12+ companies working in this domain, such as GW Pharmaceuticals, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Auxly Cannabis Group and others. GW Pharmaceuticals has two medical marijuana products in the market; Epidiolex and Sativex. Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. It is also the first FDA approval of a drug for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome.

The company profiles include but are not limited to business overview, products, and latest development activities focusing on collaborations and licensing deals, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, product launches, awards and grants, and other latest developments.

Medical marijuana Pipeline Analysis Overview

Pipeline analysis of therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to brief drug description and product profile focusing on molecule type, phase of clinical development, drug developer, indication, and route of administration. Most pipeline products have oral route of administration and maximum clinical trials are focused on treatment of neuropathic pain.

Therapeutic segmentation of products for medical marijuana market

By Phase

By Indication

By Route of administration

Key Medical marijuana Market Drivers

Growing legalization of medical marijuana

Rising research and development activities

Increasing ageing population

The Medical marijuana market report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development phase, indication, and route of administration. There are various products in late stages of development which point towards a hopeful future in terms of products approvals. Neuropathic pain has been the most sought after indication for clinical trials, followed by spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis, cancer pain, and others.

Medical marijuana Market Methodology

Data used in the report are sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by DelveInsight’s team of industry experts.

Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Data gathered from secondary sources has been validated through primary research methods, such as questionnaires and surveys by contacting industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Medical marijuana Market Report Scope

Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for medical marijuana across the clinical product development cycle including phase I, phase II and phase III stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of companies active in medical marijuana arena with key coverage of business overview, products, and latest development activities focusing on collaborations and licensing deals, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, product launches, awards and grants, and other latest developments.

It comprises of analysis of medical marijuana pipeline products with key coverage of brief drug description and product profile focusing on molecule type, phase of clinical development, drug developer, indication, and route of administration.

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, indication, and route of administration.

Provides information about drivers, barriers and opportunities that are shaping the medical marijuana market.

Covers CI analysis consisting of comprehensive SWOT and PESTEL analysis.

Provides list of “Medical Marijuana” patents filed in the last five years.

Presents comments of experts and latest updated in the medical marijuana field, including industry updates, product launches, and scientific intelligence.

Medical marijuana Market Report Highlights

With the growing legalization of medical marijuana, more and more companies are investing in clinical trials with marijuana and its extracts to treat variety of indications.

The recent USFDA and European Commission Approval of Epidiolex, a plant-derived cannabidiol has contributed to overall growth of the medical marijuana industry.

The market is expected to witness a series of new product approvals in the near future.

Medical Marijuana Market Report Assessment

Company Profiling

Pipeline Analysis

CI Analysis (SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis)

Market Dynamics (Drivers, Opportunities, and Barriers)

Patent Overview

Latest updates

Expert comments

