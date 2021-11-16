Online Exam Proctoring Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The online exam proctoring market was valued at US$ 354.37 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,187.57 million by 2027.

The Online Exam Proctoring Market 2021 Global Industry Research Report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of the Online Exam Proctoring Industry providing competitive analysis in form of 10 company profiles along with their product picture and specification, capacity production price cost production value and contact information says a latest report at The Insight Partners.

E-learning is used broadly employed in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently, and stay engaged continuously. With the increase in demand for E-learning, online proctoring has become a significant solution across all end-user. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses. Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning. However, these solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Comprobo

Examity, Inc.

Honorlock Inc.

Inspera AS

Mettl

ProctorEdu LLC

Proctortrack

ProctorU Inc.

PSI Services LLC

Talview Inc.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Online Exam Proctoring Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Global Online Exam Proctoring Segments:

Online Exam Proctoring Market – By Type:

Advanced Automated

Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring

Live Online Proctoring

Online Exam Proctoring Market – By End User:

Schools and Universities

Enterprises

Government

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Online Exam Proctoring Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

