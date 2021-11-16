US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to See an Enormous Growth with CAGR Value of 27.4% by 2027| Conduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute

The US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is expected to reach US$ 3,483.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 517.28 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 27.4% from 2020-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The healthcare industry is susceptible to a wide range of frauds that will lead to financial losses. Healthcare fraud is a large contributor to unnecessary costs and the rise in spending in the US healthcare industry. The financial loss can be declined by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prevent and detect fraud. AI is capable of analyzing the huge amount of data generated in the healthcare organization and flags the fraud before it starts. The technology is adaptive enough to help tackle fraud at any of its stages. Thus the adoption of AI in healthcare fraud detection is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

Major key players covered in this report: Conduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market segments and regions.

The research on the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market.

