MARKET OVERVIEW

The refurbishment or modification of interior or the exterior of an aircraft has grown significantly. The prominent owners of airlines are increasingly being undertaken the retrofit of their aircraft. Increase in passenger traffic in narrow-body aircraft is demand for the internal renovation to extend the capacity is also boosting the market growth. Also, the government support in middle-east for refurbishing aircraft has fueled the aircraft refurbishment market growth.

ASCENT AVIATION SERVICES., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Crane Aerospace and Electronics, FACC AG, Honeywell International Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Jamco America, Inc., Lufthansa Technik, Thales Group

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of refurbishing services, the market is segmented as interior and exterior.

On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as commercial, military, and avionics.

The Aircraft Refurbishment market report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Market overview

2 Manufacturer Profile

3 Global Aircraft Refurbishment sales, revenue, market share, and competition by manufacturer

4 Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Analysis by Regions

5 Country North America Aircraft Refurbishment

6 Security by European crowdsourcing by countries

7 Asia Pacific Aircraft Refurbishment by Country

8 South American Aircraft Refurbishment by Country

9 Country Security in the Middle East and Africa

10 Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Segments by Type

11 Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Segments by Application

12 Security Market Forecast by Crowdsourcing (2021-2028)

13 Sales Channels, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers

14 Survey results and conclusions

15 Appendix

