Sweet Potato Market to Eyewitness Stunning Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Sweet Potato Market globally. This report on ‘Sweet Potato market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Sweet Potato market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AV Thomas Produce,Dole Food Company Inc.,Ham Farms,Jackson Farming Company,Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.,McCain Foods Limited,Nash Produce,Simplot Food Group,The Kraft Heinz Company,Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd

The Sweet Potato market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as growing applications in the food and beverage industry. Sweet Potato are basically used in various applications, including dietary supplements along with food & beverages due to the increasing demand for food products and improved functionalities. The capacity of Sweet Potato manufacturers to offer concentrates, distinct isolates, and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products, including dairy products, dietary supplements, beverages, infant formula, bakery products, and confectionery products, is further expected to boost the growth of the Sweet Potato market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is again driven by consumer awareness about a healthy diet, increasing instances of chronic diseases, and technological up-gradation in the Sweet Potato market.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global sweet potato market. The production and consumption rate of sweet potato is expanding rapidly with China and Rest of APAC being the major markets for the sweet potato industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of sweet potato. Sweet potato production has significantly contributed to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Dole Food Company INC. , H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC. , Lamb Weston Holdings, INC., Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, among others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Sweet Potato market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Sweet Potato market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Sweet Potato Market Landscape Sweet Potato Market – Key Market Dynamics Sweet Potato Market – Global Market Analysis Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Sweet Potato Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix



