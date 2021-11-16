On Street Vehicle Parking Meter Market 2021-2028 Growth with Latest Technology and Future Scope: Duncan Solutions,Flowbird,IPS Group, Inc

The on street vehicle parking meter market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow from US$ 35.15 million in 2021 to US$ 71.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “On Street Vehicle Parking Meter Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The Middle East and Africa on street vehicle parking meter market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Smart parking technology is evolving with the rising number of cities suffering from traffic congestion and lack of parking space availability. The on street metering system has already grown by offering multiple payment options like cards, coins, and bills. However, street parking meters are getting integrated with the internet of things (IoT) technology to overcome parking space availability challenges.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Duncan Solutions

Flowbird

IPS Group, Inc.

Metric Group Ltd.

Ventek International

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter market segments and regions.

The research on the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the On Street Vehicle Parking Meter Market.

