Europe Biostimulants Market 2021: Industry Share, Market Trends, Growth, Analysis, Demand and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Biostimulants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Biostimulants Market Report is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Biostimulants are defined as microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of plants and minimize dependency on fertilizers. They are made with plant hormones, various active ingredients like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, polysaccharides, microorganisms, etc. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, plant metabolism and chlorophyll production, soil fertility, etc. As a result, they are widely used as safer alternatives to harmful agrochemicals.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Europe Biostimulants Market Trends:
The expanding agriculture industry, along with escalating concerns towards soil sustainability and environmental safety, are primarily catalyzing the demand for biostimulants in Europe. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by the European Union (EU) to encourage organic farming practices and ensure ecological safety is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among individuals towards the adverse health effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers is also strengthening the regional market. Furthermore, growing food consumption levels and the declining availability of fertile land areas are promoting their widespread adoption across European countries. Several other factors, such as continuous innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of agricultural sciences, will further continue to drive the biostimulants market growth in the region over the forecast period.
Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
Others
- Microbial Soil Amendments
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Origin:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
Breakup by Application:
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
