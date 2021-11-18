India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021: Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Cigarette Lighter Market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Cigarette lighters refer to hand-held devices that are used for producing flames to light a cigar, pipe or cigarette. They consist of a metal or plastic body that is filled with pressurized liquid gas or combustible fluid that facilitates ignition. These devices are compact and relatively convenient to use when compared with matchboxes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by a considerable increase in the smoking rates across the country. This can be accredited to the hectic lifestyles led by the masses and their rising stress levels. Along with this, numerous key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative product variants in the market. For instance, battery-powered and flameless pocket lighters that are characterized by enhanced user safety are gaining widespread prominence across the country. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the advent of flint and automobile lighter variants, and the escalating preference toward premium product variants.

India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

