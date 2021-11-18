Europe Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-26: Industry Overview, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Cigarette Lighter Market Report is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A cigarette lighter is a portable device that produces flame to ignite products, such as cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It is available in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sizes and consists of a plastic or metal container filled with a flammable liquid and compressed gases, such as propane or butane. Cigarette lighters are commonly available in flint, electronic and arc-based variants. The novel plasma-based cigarette lighter variants use high-voltage currents with single and double arcs and have minimal carbon emissions, due to which they are also widely utilized for lighting gas stoves and other combustible materials.

Europe Cigarette Lighter Market:

The Europe cigarette lighter market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of smokers and tobacco consumers leading to the rising demand for cigars and cigarettes. Moreover, the widespread adoption of flint lighters due to their cost-effectiveness and easy-to-use nature is providing thrust to the market growth. Various innovations, such as the development of electronic lighters that are flameless and are charged using electricity, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for universal serial bus (USB) lighters in luxury vehicles and the launch of cigarette lighters with personalized and customizable designs, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Europe Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

