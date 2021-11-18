Microgreens Market Analysis, Size 2021, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Market Overview:

Microgreens are young and tender leafy vegetables that are harvested 7-14 days after germination. They consist of two fully developed cotyledon leaves, which enhance the color, texture, and flavors of various dishes. Microgreens are a rich source of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibers. Some commonly used microgreens include broccoli, basil, amaranth, beet, quinoa, dill, garlic, cucumber, lettuce, and pak choi. Nowadays, these vegetables are increasingly used in pasta, pizza, salads, and omelets due to their intense aromatic flavors and high nutrient content.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microgreens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global microgreens market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for healthy, functional, and nutritional food. The rising consumption of microgreens on a regular basis helps prevent chronic medical ailments, manage weight, enhance immunity, and promote mental well-being. In addition to this, the rising adoption of innovative farming techniques, such as indoor vertical and greenhouse farming, hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics, and the growing awareness regarding farm mechanization are also providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Moreover, microgreens-based oils and ingredients are utilized in cosmetics and personal care products like shampoos and skincare items.

Furthermore, governments across various countries are implementing favorable initiatives to promote sustainable agricultural practices and increasing expenditure on premium and nutrient-rich food, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.

Global Microgreens Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

2BFresh (Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.)

AeroFarms

Bowery Farming Inc.

Farmbox Greens LLC (Charlie’s Produce)

Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms (TruLeaf)

Gotham Greens

Living Earth Farm

Madar Farms

Metro Microgreens

The Chef’s Garden Inc.

Breakup by Farming Method:

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Type:

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Arugula

Peas

Basil

Radish

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

