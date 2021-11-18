Global Operating Table Market to be Driven by Improving Healthcare in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Operating Table Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global operating table market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 980 million

In the historical period (2016-2020), improving R&D in the medical field has pushed for better operating tables with greater accessories and adjustments. Rather than having a fixed table, medical institutions find it easier to use tables with finer adjustments on their operating tables, which in turn helps surgeons to work with a higher success rate, due to better work efficiency. This research and development into such hospital apparatus is a result of increased funds put into the working. Furthermore, with new technologies like imaging, robotic integration and rust-free materials, more patients would prefer such environments with high-tech apparatus.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A surgical operating table is a platform on which a doctor can perform a surgical procedure on a patient. For operations of a complex nature, it is preferable for surgeons to have custom-made tables which can be appropriately adjusted according to the type of surgery to be performed. North America has a significant share in the operating tables industry, while it is also expected that Asia Pacific will witness a considerable rise in the share of the overall operating table market in the forecast period.

Operating tables can be differentiated on the basis of product type into:

General tables

Imaging tables

Neurology tables

Urology and Cysto Tables

Others

The market can be differentiated by technology into:

Powered

Non-Powered

Others

The industry may be segmented depending on the end-use as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Operating Centre

Trauma Centre

Others

Lastly, the operating table market can be distributed according to regions as: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

In the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic, many countries have begun to invest heavily into the healthcare sector, which is expected to cause a higher demand for operating tables. Furthermore, being an essential apparatus in hospitals, the demand for operating tables will be present constantly. Since R&D in healthcare is also rising, hospitals will be expected to maintain their equipment up to date. Therefore, overall demand for operating tables will be high over the forecast period and possibly, even later.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Skytron, LLC, Steris plc, Aga Sanitätsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, and Getinge AB, and Medifa GmbH & Co. KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

